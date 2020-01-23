ValuEngine Downgrades Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) to Strong Sell

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BWB. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Bridgewater Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

BWB stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.60. 89,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,653. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $391.42 million, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.02. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $13.90.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 29.44%. Research analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Mary Jayne Crocker sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the third quarter worth $32,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 18.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the third quarter worth $114,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the third quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the third quarter worth $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

