ValuEngine Upgrades Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) to Buy

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Euroseas in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euroseas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

NASDAQ:ESEA opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. Euroseas has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.22.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $10.78 million for the quarter. Euroseas had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 28.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Euroseas will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables; and drybulk carriers that transport iron ore, coal, grains, bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

