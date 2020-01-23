ValuEngine Upgrades Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) to “Hold”

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of Mercantile Bank stock opened at $34.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $571.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Mercantile Bank has a 52-week low of $29.78 and a 52-week high of $37.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.90.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $38.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.40 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 26.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mercantile Bank will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Robert T. Worthington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $87,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,856.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

