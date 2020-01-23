Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Rikoon Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,755,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,191,000 after purchasing an additional 213,827 shares during the period.

Shares of VXF opened at $129.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.25. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.62 and a fifty-two week high of $130.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.6617 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Extended Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

