Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,631,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,016 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 6.2% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $87,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 95.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after acquiring an additional 94,121 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 63.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 20,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $356,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.06. The company had a trading volume of 176,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,450. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $47.32 and a twelve month high of $54.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.5814 dividend. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

