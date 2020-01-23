Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 17,901.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,934,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,021,000 after buying an additional 10,873,382 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,687,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,914,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,292,000 after buying an additional 237,740 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,213,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,311,000 after buying an additional 124,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 278,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,243,000 after buying an additional 83,483 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $192.61. 638,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,120. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $183.62 and a 200 day moving average of $172.19. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $141.17 and a twelve month high of $193.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.5077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

