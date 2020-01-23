Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by Wealthstar Advisors LLC

Wealthstar Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGT. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $345,892,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24,933.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 267,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 266,787 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 234.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 78,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,998,000 after acquiring an additional 55,257 shares in the last quarter. TTP Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,260,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 246,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,029,000 after acquiring an additional 19,740 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $260.32. 763,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,760. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $174.43 and a twelve month high of $262.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.17.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

