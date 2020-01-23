Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 85.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,448 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 38,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOE traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.34. 169,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,010. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $101.38 and a 1-year high of $121.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.8443 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

