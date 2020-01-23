Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stake Boosted by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 48.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBR. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $136.24 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.37 and a fifty-two week high of $139.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $1.0157 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

