Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stake Raised by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VBR opened at $137.53 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.37 and a fifty-two week high of $139.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.57 and a 200-day moving average of $131.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $1.0157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.