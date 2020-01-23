Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Shares Purchased by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 94,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 1.4% of Nwam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $7,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BND. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 310.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 34.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,835,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,383 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $854,000.

BND traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,104,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,974,119. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.10 and a 200-day moving average of $84.02. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $79.39 and a 1-year high of $85.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.1873 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

