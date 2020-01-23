Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) versus CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Head-To-Head Comparison

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) and CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

This table compares Varonis Systems and CommVault Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Varonis Systems $270.29 million 9.59 -$28.57 million ($0.98) -86.81 CommVault Systems $710.96 million 2.97 $3.56 million $0.60 77.03

CommVault Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Varonis Systems. Varonis Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CommVault Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.1% of Varonis Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.1% of CommVault Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Varonis Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of CommVault Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Varonis Systems and CommVault Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Varonis Systems -21.42% -49.47% -17.97% CommVault Systems -0.39% 7.18% 3.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Varonis Systems and CommVault Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Varonis Systems 0 3 12 0 2.80 CommVault Systems 0 3 2 0 2.40

Varonis Systems presently has a consensus target price of $80.85, indicating a potential downside of 4.97%. CommVault Systems has a consensus target price of $60.40, indicating a potential upside of 30.68%. Given CommVault Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CommVault Systems is more favorable than Varonis Systems.

Volatility and Risk

Varonis Systems has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CommVault Systems has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CommVault Systems beats Varonis Systems on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc. provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The company offers DatAdvantage that captures, aggregates, normalizes, and analyzes every data access event for users on Windows and UNIX/Linux servers, storage devices, email systems, and Intranet servers; and DatAlert that profiles users and their behaviors related to systems and data, detects and alerts on deviations to established baselines, and provides a Web-based dashboard and investigative interface. It also provides Data Classification Engine that identifies and tags data based on criteria set in various metadata dimensions, and provides business and information technology (IT) personnel with actionable intelligence about data; and DataPrivilege, which provides a self-service Web portal that allows users to request access to data necessary for their business functions, and owners to grant access without IT intervention. In addition, the company offers Data Transport Engine, which provides an execution engine that unifies the manipulation of data and metadata, translating business decisions, and instructions into technical commands, such as data migration or archiving; and DatAnswers that provides search functionality for enterprise data. It sells its products and services through a network of distributors and value added resellers. The company serves IT and business personnel. Varonis Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports. It also provides cloud and infrastructure management software solutions to manage storage hardware and virtual infrastructure; and retention and compliance software solutions that provide content based retention, enterprise search and e-discovery, email archiving, data loss prevention, and secure file sharing services. In addition, the company offers Commvault HyperScale, a cloud-ready on premises data management solution; and Commvault HyperScale software and appliances. Further, it provides customer support, consulting, assessment and design, installation, training, implementation and post-deployment, and education services. The company sells its software and services directly through its sales force to large enterprises, small and medium sized businesses, and government agencies, as well as indirectly through its network of value-added reseller partners, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and original equipment manufacturers. It licenses its software applications to customers in the banking, insurance and financial services, government, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and medical services, technology, legal, manufacturing, utility, and energy industries. The company has strategic relationships with Atos, Cisco, Citrix, Fujitsu, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Infinidat, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, and VMware. Commvault Systems, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.