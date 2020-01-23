Veil Tops 1-Day Volume of $35,172.00 (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Veil coin can currently be bought for about $0.0347 or 0.00000415 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and VINEX Network. In the last week, Veil has traded 6% lower against the dollar. Veil has a total market cap of $1.93 million and approximately $35,172.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012007 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.61 or 0.03008426 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00199981 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00028780 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00124205 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil’s total supply is 64,505,445 coins and its circulating supply is 55,664,516 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Veil

Veil can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and VINEX Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

