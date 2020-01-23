Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,225,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 344,493 shares during the period. Verint Systems makes up about 2.9% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $67,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Verint Systems by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded Verint Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Verint Systems from $78.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Saturday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.63.

Shares of Verint Systems stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $58.64. 17,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,984. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Verint Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.24 and a fifty-two week high of $63.94.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $331.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.96 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.95%. Verint Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

