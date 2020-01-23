Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $184.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Verisk Analytics stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.10. The stock had a trading volume of 707,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,333. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Verisk Analytics has a 52-week low of $115.24 and a 52-week high of $165.29. The firm has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.11 and a 200 day moving average of $152.41.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.28, for a total transaction of $536,064.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,379,006.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.45, for a total transaction of $3,686,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,776 shares in the company, valued at $12,328,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,097 shares of company stock worth $17,249,116. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 99.1% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

