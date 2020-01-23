Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Trading Up 7.5%

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) was up 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.00 and last traded at $16.86, approximately 159,300 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 65,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.69.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRCA. ValuEngine upgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $393.59 million, a P/E ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 4.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.23.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. Analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 634,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after purchasing an additional 150,679 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 457,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 25,858 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 27,098 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 111,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 16,009 shares during the last quarter. 35.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

