VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Shares Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 63,650.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of VF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of VF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of VF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of VF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VF by 33.9% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on VFC. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on VF from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays began coverage on VF in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VF currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.83.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $88.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. VF Corp has a 12-month low of $76.77 and a 12-month high of $100.25. The firm has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.19.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. VF’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

In other VF news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $1,543,000.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,303.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $14,220,194.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,013 shares in the company, valued at $27,603,988.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 193,826 shares of company stock worth $17,535,241. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

