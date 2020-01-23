VF (NYSE:VFC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

VF (NYSE:VFC) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. VF had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. VF updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.30-3.30 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.30 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded down $7.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,175,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,736. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.19. VF has a 1 year low of $76.77 and a 1 year high of $100.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. VF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VFC shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays started coverage on VF in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Wedbush lowered VF from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.83.

In related news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $1,543,000.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,303.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $14,220,194.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,013 shares in the company, valued at $27,603,988.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,826 shares of company stock worth $17,535,241 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

