Victory Capital’s (VCTR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VCTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Victory Capital from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Victory Capital from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Victory Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.44.

Shares of VCTR opened at $21.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.79. Victory Capital has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.08.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $214.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.80 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 28.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the third quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the second quarter worth $33,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 392.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 165.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 7,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 760.3% in the third quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 17,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 15,206 shares during the last quarter. 15.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

