Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Village Farms International Inc. is a producer, marketer and distributor of greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers primarily in North America. The Company’s operating segments consists of Produce business and the Energy business. Produce business markets and sells the product group, which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers. Energy business produces power. Village Farms International Inc. is based in Delta, Canada. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on Village Farms International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.94.

Village Farms International stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.86. 12,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,912. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.49 million and a PE ratio of 22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Village Farms International has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $18.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.02 and its 200-day moving average is $8.87.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $47.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.40 million. Village Farms International had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Village Farms International will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFF. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 32,788.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the third quarter worth about $109,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 34.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 17.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the second quarter worth about $180,000. 10.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

