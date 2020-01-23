Virgin Australia (ASX:VAH) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.15

Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd (ASX:VAH) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and traded as high as $0.15. Virgin Australia shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 154,162 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of A$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 489.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.54.

About Virgin Australia (ASX:VAH)

Virgin Australia Holdings Limited engages in the operation of domestic and international airline business in Australia. The company operates through Virgin Australia Domestic, Virgin Australia International, Velocity, and Tigerair Australia segments. Its aircraft flies to domestic destinations, including regional network, charter, and cargo operations; and international destinations comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Tasman, Pacific Island, and South East Asian routes, as well as international cargo operations.

