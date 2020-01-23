Visa (NYSE:V) Receives Buy Rating from Nomura

Nomura reissued their buy rating on shares of Visa (NYSE:V) in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $233.00 price target on the credit-card processor’s stock.
V has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Visa from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $194.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $208.88.
Visa stock opened at $207.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. Visa has a twelve month low of $133.30 and a twelve month high of $210.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.30 and a 200-day moving average of $181.36.
In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total transaction of $1,244,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,857,744.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $3,782,218.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,126 shares in the company, valued at $40,589,687.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,330 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,658,915 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,651,254,000 after purchasing an additional 379,577 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,200,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,474,728,000 after purchasing an additional 419,991 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 3,715.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,291,965 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,827,471,000 after purchasing an additional 15,864,991 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,183,293 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,235,598,000 after purchasing an additional 100,817 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.
