Visa (NYSE:V) Receives Buy Rating from Nomura

Nomura reissued their buy rating on shares of Visa (NYSE:V) in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $233.00 price target on the credit-card processor’s stock.

V has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Visa from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $194.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $208.88.

Visa stock opened at $207.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. Visa has a twelve month low of $133.30 and a twelve month high of $210.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.30 and a 200-day moving average of $181.36.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total transaction of $1,244,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,857,744.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $3,782,218.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,126 shares in the company, valued at $40,589,687.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,330 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,658,915 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,651,254,000 after purchasing an additional 379,577 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,200,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,474,728,000 after purchasing an additional 419,991 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 3,715.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,291,965 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,827,471,000 after purchasing an additional 15,864,991 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,183,293 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,235,598,000 after purchasing an additional 100,817 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

