Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Price Target Raised to GBX 180 at Berenberg Bank

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 180 ($2.37) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a buy rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 190 ($2.50) price objective on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 190 ($2.50) price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Vodafone Group from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 233 ($3.06) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.50) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 144 ($1.89) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 193.06 ($2.54).

VOD traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 154.20 ($2.03). 46,118,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,020,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 149.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 151.22. The company has a market cap of $41.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47. Vodafone Group has a one year low of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 169.46 ($2.23).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This is an increase from Vodafone Group’s previous dividend of $0.04. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is presently -0.28%.

In other news, insider Vivek Badrinath sold 162,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.01), for a total value of £247,954.86 ($326,170.56).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

