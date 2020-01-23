Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) will announce $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.20. Vulcan Materials posted earnings of $0.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.73 to $4.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $6.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.02). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VMC. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.76.

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 643 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total value of $90,431.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Fehlberg Barry 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 26,177.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 926,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,261,000 after acquiring an additional 923,290 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 67.5% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,100,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,115,000 after purchasing an additional 443,451 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 7.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,342,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $807,980,000 after purchasing an additional 359,514 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,066,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 4,951.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 204,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,911,000 after buying an additional 200,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMC opened at $141.24 on Thursday. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $97.45 and a 1-year high of $152.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.27 and a 200 day moving average of $142.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

