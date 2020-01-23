Wake Forest Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAKE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Wake Forest Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAKE) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of Wake Forest Bancshares stock remained flat at $$20.90 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 401. Wake Forest Bancshares has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $20.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.42.

Get Wake Forest Bancshares alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Wake Forest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Wake Forest Federal Savings & Loan Association that provides various banking products and services. It offers now checking accounts, money market accounts, passbook savings accounts, IRAs, and certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio includes fixed mortgage loans, balloon mortgages, home equity loans, construction loans, commercial real estate mortgages, and commercial lines of credit, as well as loans secured by residential investment properties and land, and deposit loans.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Wake Forest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wake Forest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.