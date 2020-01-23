Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Premier Asset Management LLC

Premier Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,283 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 27,587 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the third quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 12,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 15,425 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% during the third quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.3% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,393 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $14,801,861.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,844 shares in the company, valued at $874,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

WBA stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,993,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,106,213. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $74.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.63.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

