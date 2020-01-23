Wall Capital Group Inc. Acquires 3,755 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Wall Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Wall Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Wall Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 33,233.3% in the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 21,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

SCHF traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.73. The stock had a trading volume of 32,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,950. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.58 and a 12 month high of $34.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.37.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.