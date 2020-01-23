WandX 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1,203.00 (WAND)

WandX (CURRENCY:WAND) traded up 13.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One WandX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network and IDEX. WandX has a market cap of $73,677.00 and $1,203.00 worth of WandX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WandX has traded up 13.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00037290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $463.05 or 0.05529307 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00026450 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00032883 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00127966 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011766 BTC.

WandX Profile

WAND is a token. It launched on September 28th, 2017. WandX’s total supply is 16,013,284 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,244,135 tokens. The official website for WandX is www.wandx.co . WandX’s official Twitter account is @WandXDapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

WandX Token Trading

WandX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WandX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WandX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WandX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

