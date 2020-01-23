Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Waste Management by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 880.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,657,000 after acquiring an additional 16,148 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 892,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,918,000 after acquiring an additional 13,462 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 73,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,434,000 after acquiring an additional 12,340 shares during the period. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of WM stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $121.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,740,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,001. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.85 and a fifty-two week high of $121.77. The firm has a market cap of $51.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.19.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on WM shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 target price on shares of Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.42.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 3,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total value of $350,443.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,224,159.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $511,960.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,695.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,361 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.