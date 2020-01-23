Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,054 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up 1.9% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 138,083 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,524,000 after buying an additional 31,191 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 83,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,544,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 904,659 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $49,295,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 246,655 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $13,440,000 after buying an additional 55,013 shares during the period. 76.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $73.53. 8,602,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,290,723. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $97.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.89. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.99 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVS. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Cowen set a $76.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.43.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,605,072.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,338,628. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 427,786 shares of company stock worth $31,726,338. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Featured Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.