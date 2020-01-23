Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Increases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,560 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 3.2% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 427.9% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 790 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $22,860,995.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,108,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,801,319.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 591,948 shares of company stock valued at $26,526,254 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

Comcast stock traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.65. The stock had a trading volume of 37,751,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,813,338. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.67 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.62.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.77 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

