Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Sells 180 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brouwer & Janachowski LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter.

IVV traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $333.26. 7,451,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,464,526. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $324.05 and its 200 day moving average is $306.63. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $263.35 and a 12 month high of $334.44.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

