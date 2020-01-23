Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 308 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $107.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $78.14 and a 52-week high of $118.19. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.57.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.19. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 66.87%.

CINF has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.