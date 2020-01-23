Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 659 Shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,925 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 62.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 13,583.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 821 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Matthew E. Massengill sold 3,110 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.17, for a total transaction of $162,248.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,929.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 2,034 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $142,685.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 261,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,366,532.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,385 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,638 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

WDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Western Digital to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of WDC opened at $68.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Western Digital Corp has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $70.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of -13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.87.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Western Digital Corp will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Western Digital’s payout ratio is 52.49%.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

