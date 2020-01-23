Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 44,677 Shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,677 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COTY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coty in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coty by 92.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Coty by 21.3% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Coty in the third quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Coty by 14.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. 37.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COTY shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $11.50 target price on shares of Coty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Coty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.64.

COTY opened at $10.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.86. Coty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 43.46% and a positive return on equity of 7.57%. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Coty Inc will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Coty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

In related news, insider Sylvie Moreau sold 22,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $270,547.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,419. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

