Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 5,943 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,362 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,943 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 196,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,881,000 after buying an additional 5,765 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 149.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 36,381 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 5,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Standpoint Research started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.82.

NYSE BK opened at $46.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.55. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52 week low of $40.52 and a 52 week high of $54.27.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

