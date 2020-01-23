Wealthstar Advisors LLC Has $2.67 Million Stake in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the period. WP Carey comprises approximately 1.6% of Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in WP Carey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,398,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in WP Carey by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in WP Carey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,010,000. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in WP Carey by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in WP Carey by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. 57.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WP Carey alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WPC shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of WP Carey in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of WP Carey from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

NYSE WPC traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $84.25. The stock had a trading volume of 456,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,160. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. WP Carey Inc has a 52-week low of $69.80 and a 52-week high of $93.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.38.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.91). WP Carey had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 30.89%. The firm had revenue of $318.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. WP Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WP Carey Inc will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. WP Carey’s payout ratio is 76.99%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.50 per share, with a total value of $185,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,679. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for WP Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WP Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.