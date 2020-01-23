Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,019,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,409,000 after purchasing an additional 41,469 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 158.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 372,749 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 417,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 398,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,755,000 after purchasing an additional 22,286 shares during the period. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 392,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $76.51 on Thursday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $65.30 and a 1 year high of $77.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.03.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.