Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISTB. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,033,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,119,000 after buying an additional 259,909 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 859,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,334,000 after buying an additional 227,338 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 386,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,495,000 after buying an additional 143,033 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,095,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 269,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,600,000 after buying an additional 130,319 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $50.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.41. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.24 and a 52-week high of $50.67.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.0997 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

