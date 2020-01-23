Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $417,000 Holdings in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 246,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 11.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,859,000 after acquiring an additional 8,115 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 18.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 20.5% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 7.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TM opened at $141.56 on Thursday. Toyota Motor Corp has a 52-week low of $116.40 and a 52-week high of $145.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.10.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.07). Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $71.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.99 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Corp will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

