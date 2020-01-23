Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2020

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,858 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.5% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $2,811,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,134,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,151.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,780,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,749.91, for a total transaction of $531,972.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $4,066,790.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total value of $663,500.14. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,041,412.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $1,887.46 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,566.76 and a 12 month high of $2,035.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,828.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,816.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.80 billion, a PE ratio of 83.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.75 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,177.07.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit