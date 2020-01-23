Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,228 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth $66,642,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 19.9% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,838,595 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $179,852,000 after buying an additional 305,000 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Electronic Arts by 4,947.1% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 277,984 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,192,000 after buying an additional 283,719 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Electronic Arts by 902.0% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 308,854 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,212,000 after buying an additional 278,029 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth $22,420,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $173,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,320.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $48,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,417.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,373 shares of company stock valued at $9,925,360. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $113.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.35. The company has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $114.04.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The game software company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 54.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EA. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.64.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

