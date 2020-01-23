Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,938 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 3.0% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $26,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Visa by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.88.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $207.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.30 and a 1-year high of $210.13. The company has a market capitalization of $408.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.36.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $3,782,218.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,589,687.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,325,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

