Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,401 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BP. State Street Corp grew its holdings in BP by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,078,342 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,066,696,000 after purchasing an additional 409,260 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BP by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,227,888 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $509,903,000 after buying an additional 86,190 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BP by 29.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,071,080 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $344,610,000 after buying an additional 2,064,781 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BP by 659.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,414,226 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $91,716,000 after buying an additional 2,096,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BP by 1.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,959,355 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $81,705,000 after buying an additional 21,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

BP opened at $37.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. BP plc has a 1-year low of $35.73 and a 1-year high of $45.38. The company has a market capitalization of $130.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.19.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. BP had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $69.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.86 billion. Equities analysts forecast that BP plc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BP shares. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Argus downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.05.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP plc (NYSE:BP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.