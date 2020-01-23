Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Acquires 599 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,314 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.0% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 15.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 18.6% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 48,136 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,746,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 31.1% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,179 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 50.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $1,072,000. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total transaction of $300,182.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,531,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,577 shares of company stock valued at $6,810,430 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.50.

Shares of UNH traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $299.72. 132,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,915,763. The firm has a market cap of $284.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.65. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $208.07 and a 12-month high of $302.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $291.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.97.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

