Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Decreases Holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. trimmed its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $823,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $587.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.52.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 3,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.62, for a total value of $1,904,433.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,087.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total transaction of $8,500,339.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,120 shares in the company, valued at $64,107,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

SHW traded down $2.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $590.57. The stock had a trading volume of 16,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $577.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $547.03. Sherwin-Williams Co has a twelve month low of $387.95 and a twelve month high of $598.24.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 50.96%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.