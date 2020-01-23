Wedbush Raises PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target to $86.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Wedbush from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.57% from the company’s previous close.

PTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PTC from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PTC from $89.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $79.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. PTC has a one year low of $62.05 and a one year high of $102.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.50 and a beta of 1.14.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. PTC had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $356.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PTC will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $26,010.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,288. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $1,866,250.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,203 shares of company stock worth $1,954,613. 9.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,287,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,192,707,000 after purchasing an additional 751,495 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of PTC by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,202,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,176,000 after purchasing an additional 951,754 shares during the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,703,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,293,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PTC by 309.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 523,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,948,000 after purchasing an additional 395,231 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

