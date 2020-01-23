Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Trading Down 5.7%

Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $42.64 and last traded at $44.13, 4,790,194 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 90% from the average session volume of 2,523,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.79.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weibo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Weibo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.69.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.86. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WB. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Weibo by 11.9% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,096,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $134,863,000 after acquiring an additional 328,248 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. increased its stake in Weibo by 116.5% during the third quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 1,016,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,507,000 after acquiring an additional 547,200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Weibo by 2.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 818,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,632,000 after acquiring an additional 16,128 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Weibo by 1.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 399,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,398,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Weibo during the second quarter valued at about $15,466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.57% of the company’s stock.
Weibo Company Profile (NASDAQ:WB)
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.
