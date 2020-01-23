Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Trading Down 5.7%

Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $42.64 and last traded at $44.13, 4,790,194 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 90% from the average session volume of 2,523,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.79.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weibo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Weibo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.69.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.86. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $467.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.84 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 31.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Weibo Corp will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WB. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Weibo by 11.9% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,096,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $134,863,000 after acquiring an additional 328,248 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. increased its stake in Weibo by 116.5% during the third quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 1,016,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,507,000 after acquiring an additional 547,200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Weibo by 2.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 818,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,632,000 after acquiring an additional 16,128 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Weibo by 1.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 399,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,398,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Weibo during the second quarter valued at about $15,466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

