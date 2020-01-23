Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Weir Group (LON:WEIR) in a research note released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.73) to GBX 1,380 ($18.15) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) price target on shares of Weir Group in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,617.24 ($21.27).

Get Weir Group alerts:

Shares of Weir Group stock opened at GBX 1,381.50 ($18.17) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion and a PE ratio of 921.00. Weir Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,249 ($16.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,814.50 ($23.87). The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,491.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,442.88.

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.