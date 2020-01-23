Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) to Equal Weight

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $11.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.08% from the company’s current price.

LGF.A has been the subject of several other reports. Barrington Research cut their price target on Lions Gate Entertainment from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Lions Gate Entertainment from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Lions Gate Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Shares of LGF.A stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.37. The company had a trading volume of 35,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.32. Lions Gate Entertainment has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $18.73.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $983.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.67 million. Lions Gate Entertainment had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lions Gate Entertainment will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

