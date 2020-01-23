Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) to Equal Weight

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $11.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.08% from the company’s current price.
LGF.A has been the subject of several other reports. Barrington Research cut their price target on Lions Gate Entertainment from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Lions Gate Entertainment from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Lions Gate Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.
Shares of LGF.A stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.37. The company had a trading volume of 35,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.32. Lions Gate Entertainment has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $18.73.
Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile
Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.
